Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Wabash National worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,562.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

WNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

