Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $570,000 in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

