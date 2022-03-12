Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fluor were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after buying an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $28.52 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

