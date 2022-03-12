Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 648 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $697,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

