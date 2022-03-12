Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,369 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.02%.

PLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

