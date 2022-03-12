Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010376 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00220708 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

