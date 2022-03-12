Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

