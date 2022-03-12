Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

