Tokes (TKS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

