Toro (NYSE:TTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

