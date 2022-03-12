Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.69

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $28.11. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 5,914 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

