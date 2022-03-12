Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 31st

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

