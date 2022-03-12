Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 714 call options.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

DCP opened at $30.93 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

