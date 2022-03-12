Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

