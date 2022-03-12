Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

