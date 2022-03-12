Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMICY. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TMICY stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

