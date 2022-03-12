Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 12,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

