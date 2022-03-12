TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

