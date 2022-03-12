TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 542,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.