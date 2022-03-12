Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

