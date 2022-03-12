TTP Investments Inc. Invests $324,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Netflix comprises 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

