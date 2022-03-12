TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 16.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

VGT traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.92. The company had a trading volume of 796,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,337. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

