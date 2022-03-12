Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

