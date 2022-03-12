Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.26 Million in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.66 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

