Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.31 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of SPT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

