Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,311,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.