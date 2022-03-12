Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $603,000 Stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Quotient worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quotient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

