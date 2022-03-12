Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Compugen worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

CGEN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.