Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $694,000 in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Codorus Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

CVLY opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,689 shares of company stock worth $166,092. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.