Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of Consolidated Water worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

