Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $46.41 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

