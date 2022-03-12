Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 47,399 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Macatawa Bank worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 15.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 518,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 105,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

