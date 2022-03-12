Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of PCB Bancorp worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

