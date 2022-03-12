Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 1,002.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Casa Systems worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.