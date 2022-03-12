Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $685,000 Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

