U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

USCB opened at $14.00 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

