Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns for Ubiquiti. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The company operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers. Larger customer bases alongwith significantly greater resources of competitors add to its woes. As a result, Ubiquiti needs to maintain competitive selling prices while enhancing its product offerings. Its offerings are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws in the United States and elsewhere, and failure to comply with these laws can adversely impact its reputation and financials. However, it benefits from healthy order trends, with an increase in direct sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors.”

UI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $249.91 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average of $293.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

