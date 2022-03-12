UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,322 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of United Airlines worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,985,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $34.87 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.