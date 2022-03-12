UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,504 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $164.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

