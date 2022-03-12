UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $709.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $799.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.30 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

