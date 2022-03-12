UBS Group AG Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

LEO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

