UBS Group Cuts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €60.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.66.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

