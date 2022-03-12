uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

