Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,887. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.