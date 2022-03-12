Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $261.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.