Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, Union Pacific's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.95.

UNP stock opened at $261.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

