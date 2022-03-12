United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.54. 355,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

