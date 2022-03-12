United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

