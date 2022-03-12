United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $322.75. 462,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

