United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

